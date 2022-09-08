Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 8, 2022 – Former State House speechwriter, Eric Ng’eno, is returning to the house on the hill in the same position, this time to work with President-elect William Ruto.

Photos shared by Ruto’s photographer, Nesh Maina, show Ng’eno polishing the President-elect’s acceptance speech ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

Ng’eno rose to popularity after outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee administration came into power in 2013 for what was regarded as “outstanding speeches”.

Eric worked as the President’s Senior Director of Messaging (Speech, Occasional Messages, and Commentary) from May 2013 to June 2020, when he and four other members of the communication team were suspended from the Presidential Strategic Communications Unit (PSCU) for allegedly inconsistent messaging.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.