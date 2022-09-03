Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 3, 2022 – When Diana Chepkemoi flew to Saudi Arabia to work as a domestic worker, she had high hopes of uplifting herself.

However, the former Meru University student was turned into a slave by her employer.

Before she went to Saudi to look for greener pastures, she was fit as a fiddle but now, her health is at stake.

Chepkemboi is reportedly stuck in the foreign country.

A relative on Twitter identified as MeBeTed said her condition was not good.

Ted added that the agent who took her to Saudi Arabia has been unable to assist them in bringing her back.

Report shows that her health is deteriorating and her employer had confiscated her passport.

Her photos have since gone viral.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.