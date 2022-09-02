Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, September 2, 2022 – A photo has emerged of Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga relaxing at his office in Nairobi watching the proceedings of the Supreme Court.

In the photo that has since gone viral, Raila Odinga is seen watching his lawyer, Julie Soweto, showing the court how the August 9th Election was rigged by a Venezuelan by the name of Jose Carmago.

Soweto, who is a seasoned constitutional lawyer, told the apex court that some forms in Murang’a County were uploaded to the portal by a Venezuelan.

Soweto said a form in Gacharaigu, Kangema constituency shows that Jose Carmago is the man who uploaded the form to the portal.

The lawyer said this is a good sign that IEBC systems were interfered with.

Here is a photo of Baba relaxing at his classic office in Upper Hill.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.