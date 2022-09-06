Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 06 September 2022 – Mau Summit Police Station Deputy OCS, Joseph Akorot, is fighting for his life at the Nakuru Level 5 hospital after he killed his girlfriend before attempting to take his own life.

The rogue cop allegedly stalked his 30-year-old girlfriend Janet Chebet and accosted her as she was heading back to her residence.

Chebet had just escorted her child to school and was returning home when Joseph accosted her and shot her 5 times.

He then turned the gun on himself and attempted to take his own life.

Police officers rushed to the scene and found the two lying on the side of a road in pools of blood.

Both victims were rushed to Molo Sub-County Hospital but Jane was pronounced dead on arrival and the officer was rushed to Nakuru Level Five Hospital, where he is fighting for his life.

See the photo of the cop in the hospital.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.