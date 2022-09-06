Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 06 September 2022 – AFC Leopards midfielder Eugene Mukangula has sparked reactions among football fans after his latest photo was shared on the Club’s official Facebook page.

The Former Thika United player has added too much weight after the local league went on a break.

The seemingly overweight midfielder was pictured in action at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday as AFC Leopards played Ulinzi Stars in a friendly match.

Although Mukangula may be struggling with weight, he has become a key figure for AFC Leopards in the FKF Premier League.

He has literally shrugged off fans’ mockery to establish himself as one of the best players in the league.

Initially, Mukangula was fielded as a defensive midfielder before being redeployed as an attacking midfielder.

See the photo that has caused murmurs online.

