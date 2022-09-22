Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 22 September 2022 – Couples who feel that their love is unbreakable and need to lock it forever do so at the Padlock of Love in Kilifi.

Details indicate that the lovebirds who embed a padlock on the statue throw away the key into the ocean as a sign that they will never part.

The padlock is a symbol of love while the key is tossed into the water so that the lock remains closed with no hope of opening.

However, most area residents believe it is a myth and that locking a padlock cannot stop a relationship from ending.

See photo of the special place.

