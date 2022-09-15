Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 15, 2022 – Phil Jones has been left out of Manchester United’s finalised squad list for the 2022-23 Premier League season after being axed from the dressing room.

The 30-year-old England defender has been left out in Erik ten Hag’s plans with his contract up at the end of the season.

Jones joined from boyhood side Blackburn Rovers back in 2011 but has been marginalised at United over the past two seasons, playing just 13 games in that period.

Ten Hag’s 25-man squad list includes all six of his summer signings, as well as young goalkeeper Nathan Bishop and third-choice left-back Brandon Williams.

The Dutchman has named a total of five central defenders, with regulars club captain Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof joined by Axel Tuanzebe in the squad.

Jones was also left out of the club’s Europa League squad list for the coming season, and the out-of-favour defender has started just twice for United in the last two years.

Reports had surfaced that the out-of-favour center-half had been ousted from the first-team dressing room at United’s Carrington training facility.

He had to make space following the arrivals of playmaker Christian Eriksen, ex-Real Madrid star Casemiro, goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, left-back Tyrell Malacia, and former Ajax pair Antony and Martinez.

Third-choice left-back Williams, 20-year-old Teden Mengi and fellow centre-half Tuanzebe were also told to move down the corridor to the under-23 changing room, according to the Sun.