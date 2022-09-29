Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 29 September 2022 – Perrie Edwards and her fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s mansion was targeted by burglars whilst they were home with their son.

The British singer and the Liverpool football star, both 29, were left ‘terrified and heartbroken’ by the ‘brazen’ thief who took off with ‘a lot of valuable items.’

According to The Sun, the couple were inside the property with their son Axel, 13-months when they alerted police to the burglary.

A source told the publication: ‘It’s just the most violating thing to think that someone has been all over their belongings before they even realised what was happening is so upsetting.

‘The brazenness of doing it while they were in the house is terrifying, and obviously they’re heartbroken that a lot of valuable items which meant a great deal to them, not just financially, have been taken.

‘This is their dream home and they love their life there as a family. Suddenly it feels tarnished, but they’re determined to get on with their lives.’

Perrie and Alex moved in together in 2019 as the couple self-isolated amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.