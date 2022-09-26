Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Payroll Officer

Job Description

Provide quality payroll administration services for the Finance team in order to ensure effective, efficient and accurate payroll operations.

Responsibilities

Accurate update of monthly payroll inputs for both items of earnings and deductions

Running payroll, performing payroll reconciliations, seeking approvals and timely payment of salaries

Preparation of monthly salary journals and following through with approvals and posting

Preparation of payroll deductions and submitting the same to the payables team

Preparation of statutory returns and submitting the same to the respective government bodies

Preparation of third party reports/deduction schedules and submitting the same to the respective stakeholders

Accurate assessment of salary advances and company and SACCO loan applications

Manage the Staff clearance and ensure due process is followed before payment of final dues

Maintaining proper payroll records both physical and in the Human Capital Management System

Ensure confidentiality of all payroll information

Stays abreast of the ever-changing payroll tax laws across East Africa and ensure compliance

Monthly salary ledger reconciliations, balance sheet substantiation and CIP attestations

Facilitate Internal and External audits and ensure items identified in the audit process are addressed within the provided timelines

Apply for the job here