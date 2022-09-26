Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Payroll Officer
Job Description
Provide quality payroll administration services for the Finance team in order to ensure effective, efficient and accurate payroll operations.
Responsibilities
Accurate update of monthly payroll inputs for both items of earnings and deductions
Running payroll, performing payroll reconciliations, seeking approvals and timely payment of salaries
Preparation of monthly salary journals and following through with approvals and posting
Preparation of payroll deductions and submitting the same to the payables team
Preparation of statutory returns and submitting the same to the respective government bodies
Preparation of third party reports/deduction schedules and submitting the same to the respective stakeholders
Accurate assessment of salary advances and company and SACCO loan applications
Manage the Staff clearance and ensure due process is followed before payment of final dues
Maintaining proper payroll records both physical and in the Human Capital Management System
Ensure confidentiality of all payroll information
Stays abreast of the ever-changing payroll tax laws across East Africa and ensure compliance
Monthly salary ledger reconciliations, balance sheet substantiation and CIP attestations
Facilitate Internal and External audits and ensure items identified in the audit process are addressed within the provided timelines
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>