Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Payroll Officer 

Job Description

Provide quality payroll administration services for the Finance team in order to ensure effective, efficient and accurate payroll operations.

Responsibilities

 Accurate update of monthly payroll inputs for both items of earnings and deductions

 Running payroll, performing payroll reconciliations, seeking approvals and timely payment of salaries

 Preparation of monthly salary journals and following through with approvals and posting

 Preparation of payroll deductions and submitting the same to the payables team

 Preparation of statutory returns and submitting the same to the respective government bodies

 Preparation of third party reports/deduction schedules and submitting the same to the respective stakeholders

 Accurate assessment of salary advances and company and SACCO loan applications

 Manage the Staff clearance and ensure due process is followed before payment of final dues

 Maintaining proper payroll records both physical and in the Human Capital Management System

 Ensure confidentiality of all payroll information

 Stays abreast of the ever-changing payroll tax laws across East Africa and ensure compliance

 Monthly salary ledger reconciliations, balance sheet substantiation and CIP attestations

 Facilitate Internal and External audits and ensure items identified in the audit process are addressed within the provided timelines

Apply for the job here

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply