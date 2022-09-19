Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Payable Accountant

Coca-Cola Beverages Africa is the largest African Coca-Cola bottler, accounting for 40% of all Coca-Cola volumes on the continent. CCBA is a market leader in the NARTD non-alcoholic ready to drink market in Africa. CCBA has an extensive footprint in Africa, employing approximately 14,000 employees in Africa, with over 2000 employees in Kenya.

Key Purpose Statement

To oversee the Accounts Payable department and ensure supplier payments are made within agreed payment terms and in line with company interest.

Key Duties & Responsibilities

Manage Supplier Accounts

Obtaining monthly supplier statements.

Run creditors age analysis.

Do creditors reconciliations.

Creditors extended to 60 days.

Check all Creditors reconciliations are current and up to date , no long outstanding items.

Reconciliation sign off with suppliers.

Financial Administration

To maintain the GR and IR account monthly

Analyze all outstanding items on GRIR and age analysis, No items older than 60days

Monthly compilation of general ledger accounts for the tax pack.

No items on GR and IR accounts for longer than 60 days.

Monthly GL reconciliation packs as per year end requirements with timeous follow up and clearance , with no items outstanding for longer than 60 days.

All close off and reporting deadlines to be met.

Outstanding items on AP reconciliation not to exceed 30 days.

Current liability file current and 100% accurate

All monthly GL accounts reconciled with lead schedules for tax pack purposes.

Local and foreign reconciliation maintained monthly

Monthly VAT to GL reconciliation

Check all creditors reconciliations are current and up to date, with no long outstanding items.

VAT and Withholding Tax review and timely filing as per KRA deadlines.

Timely payment of Statutory deductions.

VAA management.

Vendor onboarding and updates.

Net working Capital Management.

Routine Accounting Functions

Manage Accounts Payable

Settled Accounts as per the payment terms

Intercompany payments and confirmation

Internal controls and compliance

Payments processed are approved as per the COA

Review GL and Supplier statements Reconciliations

Monitor NAV or SAP Compliance

Monitor Internal Audit Findings close outs

Ensure timely statutory filing of returns and payments e.g. installment tax, VAT, Excise tax and PAYE. Land rent and rates

General Administration

Collection and posting of payments

Maintain suppliers filing system and document flow

Resolve suppliers queries

Maintenance of SOPs and work instructions

Review of payments

SAP Month End Close

Intercompany accounts confirmations for HFM

Accurate creditors aged analysis

Financial Year End

Provide supporting documents as per the auditors samples

Skills, Experience & Education

Experience

At least 5 years working experience in Finance.

SAP experience an advantage.

Creditors handling background.

Ability to solve problems and make decisions with agility.

Ability to work independently and complete duties wit little direct supervision.

Ability to work accurately under pressure in meeting deadlines.

Good business acumen, team player, leadership skills and a good communicator.

Finance acumen and skills.

Qualifications

Minimum requirement: Bachelor Degree in Accounting or Accounting and Finance.

Finance Accreditation with a Finance body ICPAK or ACCA

How to Apply

Closing Date 2022/09/22