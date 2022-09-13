Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, September 13, 2022 – Jubilee Party blogger and Azimio apologist, Pauline Njoroge, has castigated Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, for saying that President Uhuru Kenyatta conned Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential flagbearer, Raila Odinga, in the last month‘s Presidential election.

On Monday, Babu Owino accused Uhuru of conning Raila Odinga after meeting President-elect William Ruto at State House, Nairobi.

“Thank you Uhuru Kenyatta for keeping your word to Ruto. Your body language tells it all. It was a long con,” Owino stated.

However, in a fast response, Pauline, who is one of the fierce defenders of Uhuru Kenyatta stated that the outgoing President dedicated himself to seeing a Raila Odinga presidency materialised.

“This thing of accusing Uhuru Kenyatta of conmanship is becoming increasingly irritating. This man gave his best to the Azimio campaign.

“Under very challenging circumstances in his own backyard, he made very personal sacrifices and delivered to H.E Raila Odinga almost 1 million votes from Mt. Kenya, without even counting GEMA people in diaspora counties who also gave us their votes. This was unprecedented because Raila has previously received less than 200,000 votes in these areas,” Pauline stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.