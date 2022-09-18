Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 17, 2022 – An American Pastor, Dr Juanita Bynum is trending online for charging her members $1499 to teach them how to pray.

The Pastor’s price list for the 4-week session which includes a certificate was passed on in a flyer she shared on her social media page.

Bynum wrote;

“The Prayer Institute, a four week 7 Session, in-person 2 hour intensive. Register Now!

“Location: Atlanta, GA

Seating is Limited!”