If you are looking for a challenge in a rapid environment in the aviation services industry and are motivated to work in a multicultural company and a position that allows you to put your ideas into practice, this will be an excellent opportunity for you.

Swissport is recruiting for the position of Passenger Services Agent based at Moi International Airport.

The successful candidate will be responsible for ensuring that operational excellence is delivered without compromising on quality, safety and service delivery.

Primary Duties / Essential Functions

Check in

Prepare and clear check in counters pre and post flight with appropriate stationery and signage.

Provide a welcome service to our passengers at check in, and at other customer service touch points and to assist in providing a pleasant customer experience.

Verification of travel documentation and check in of departing passengers as per standard operating procedures.

Assist customers during flight irregularities i.e. delays, cancellations or diverted flights, coordinating communication with affected passengers to ensure passenger experience remains positive.

Maintain excellent customer service standards at all times.

Provide relevant information to customer queries and provide solutions to issues which may impact the customer’s experience.

Ticket Sales

Responsible for selling tickets for various airlines, including quoting fares and accepting payment.

Handling Baggage

Checking and weighing passenger baggage, charging appropriate baggage fees and questioning passengers regarding their baggage items as per airline requirements.

Gate Service

Counterchecking boarding pass, making announcements, ensuring that passengers are boarded efficiently.

Flight Control Operations

To prepare all documentation in compliance with IATA and airline requirements.

Ensure appropriate flight documentation is completed and filed.

Flight setup and close out.

Compiling and submission of post flight messages.

Completing airline-required gate operations for departing and arriving flights.

Provide flight editing function to ensure that any required service requests are applied to individual passengers.

Assist customers resolve any booking irregularities to ensure passenger experience remains positive.

Qualifications

KCSE Minimum C-

Certificate/diploma preferably in hospitality industry

Professional Experience: Aviation industry or hospitality industry experience preferred

Excellent communication skills

Foreign language is an added advantage

How to Apply

Application letter and CV should be forwarded via email with a subject line: Application for Passenger Services Agent – Mombasa Station

to: NBO.Recruitment@swissport.com:

The Human Resource Manager

Swissport Kenya Limited

P.O. Box 19177, 00501 Nairobi

Swissport is an equal opportunity employer bases its hiring decisions on the business need and the best qualified candidates available and does not discriminate in its employment decisions on the basis of any protected category.

Be part of the team that brings Swiss time to African soil!

Closing Date: September 21, 2022