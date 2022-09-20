Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 20, 2022 – Paris Hilton has offered a ‘big reward’ for the return of her beloved pet Chihuahua Diamond Baby.

On Monday night September 19, the This Is Paris podcast host, 41, shared that her dog Diamond Baby has disappeared.

Alongside clips that featured special moments between her and her beloved dog, she told fans: “This is so incredibly hard for me to post because I’ve been at a loss of words,” she wrote, tagging @HiltonPets and explaining that Diamond Baby was last seen on Sept. 14.

She said, “I was at a photoshoot and we’re moving houses and one of the movers must have left a door open. My family and friends have been helping me search high and low throughout my entire neighborhood and have gone door to door but we still haven’t found her.”

“Anyone who has ever loved a pet and lost a pet will understand this pain that I’m feeling – My heart is broken. I have been in tears, so sad and depressed,” she wrote. “I feel like part of me is missing and nothing is the same without her here. Diamond Baby is my everything, truly like a daughter to me. We were inseparable, she was my best friend and always by my side.”

Hilton first got Diamond Baby in the fall of 2016. At the time, she asked for inspiration on what to name her.

“Meet the newest member to the @HiltonPets family,” she wrote at the time. “What should I name this lil cutie?”