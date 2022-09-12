Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 12, 2022 – Loft Lounge – a popular entertainment joint along Thika Road, risks being closed after Dennis Itumbi, a close ally of incoming President William Ruto, demanded to know why it is operating in a residential area.

Itumbi had visited a friend who lives near the club and according to him, the club was playing loud music despite being in a residential area.

According to the law, it is illegal for a club to operate in a residential area.

“I came to visit a friend near Mountain Mall. How does LOFT operate in a residential with all this NOISE? Ama Jogoo ya mashambani iwache kuwika mjini?’’ Itumbi posted on Twitter.

The popular club is owned by 5 young businessmen who are well-connected with powerful figures close to the outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The high-end entertainment joint was still operating when the Government ordered clubs to be shut down during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Netizens flocked to social media and urged the Government to shut down the club for breaking the Covid-19 rules.

However, no action was taken by the relevant Government authorities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.