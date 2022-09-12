Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 12 September 2022 – Popular Kenyan singer Jacob Obunga, better known as Otile Brown, is spotting a growing potbelly that has left his fans, especially ladies, disappointed.

Otile’s ‘kitambi’ was visible when he posted a video performing shirtless in Atlanta, where he is on a music tour.

Although the celebrated singer is known to be a fitness enthusiast, he seems to have gone slow on his daily workouts after landing in the so-called land of the free, home of the brave.

Fans urged him to resume his workouts after spotting the ‘kitambi’.

“Gym bro, kitambi imeanza kutokea( hit the gym bro, your belly is protruding),” one of his fans commented on the TikTok video.

“Nice stage performance but watch out on your weight,” another fan added.

“Umeanza kukaa mubaba( You now look like a sponsor)” a lady who was disappointed with his new look added and compared him with a sponsor.

Watch the video.

