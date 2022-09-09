Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 9, 2022 – Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi’s academic woes took a new twist after his primary school teacher stated that he was unsure where the legislator went after class 7.

Testifying in Court on Wednesday, Simon Cherop, the MP’s mathematics teacher at Tulwopng’etuny Primary School in Uasin Gishu County, noted that Sudi left the school while in class 7.

In a cross-examination session in court, Cherop maintained that he was not sure if the legislator joined another school to sit for his Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination.

Confirming to the court that Sudi was initially known as Kipchumba Kipletich, the tutor added that the vocal lawmaker was in that school for only classes six and seven – that was from 1995.

Cherop further claimed that Sudi was active in sports before he left.

According to the National Assembly website, Sudi sat for his KCPE exams at Olympic Primary School in 1998. Parliament records further state that Sudi then enrolled at Highway High School between 2003 and 2006, where he sat for his Kenya Certificate of Secondary School Education (KCSE).

Between 2007 and 2008, the lawmaker enrolled at the Kenya Institute of Management to pursue a Diploma in Business Management.

In May 2022, Highway High School Principal Patrick Maritim testified against Sudi, arguing that he did not sit for KCSE exams in that school as he had indicated.

He told the court that Sudi’s name was not in the school’s records.

The prosecution has lined up more witnesses to testify in Sudi’s academic certificate forgery case before the court delivers its verdict.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.