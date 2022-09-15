Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 15, 2022 – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle held hands while leaving Westminster Hall Queen Elizabeth II’s procession and this divided viewers.

While the couple arrived separately for Queen Elizabeth II’s procession – with Markle riding in a car and Harry walking beside brother Prince William – they stood side by side during the service.

On their walk out, they were seen holding hands while walking behind King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, William and Kate Middleton.

Many Twitter users criticised the public display of affection as royal family members mourned the queen. However, others defended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and hailed their love.

See some reactions below.

Watch the video below.

Keep holding hands Harry and Meghan 🤍 pic.twitter.com/lM93tnffIQ — Myra (@SussexPrincess) September 14, 2022