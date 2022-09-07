Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 7, 2022 – There is a debate currently on Twitter after a user shared some interesting advice to employees.

In his Tweet, @charles_dairo wrote;

”If you tell your boss you’re resigning and they respond by offering you higher pay or a promotion, don’t take it. Just move on.

If they knew you deserved a higher pay and could afford it, they shouldn’t have waited till you decided to leave. 2. They may not be able to afford to pay you more, so the offer may not be sustainable. 3. They may not like that you “won” and start treating you differently.

They may be trying to buy time so they can fire you when it’s convenient.”

While some Twitter users agreed with these sentiments, others wondered why they will turn down a pay rise.

According to them, they are working to make money and not just for the boss.

See the mixed reactions below