Monday, 26 September 2022 – A lady is of the opinion that one woman can never satisfy a man’s sexual needs.

In a video that has now gone viral, the woman argued that even the Bible supports men having multiple women.

She says the day a woman agrees that one woman cannot satisfy a man is the day she will find peace.

Speaking in Yoruba, she said;

”The day you know that one woman cannot satisfy a man, that is the beginning of your peace. I am talking as a realist and as a christian because even the bible does not support that we should be killing ourselves. The bible we are all reading even recorded that when David had numerou women and then went on to kill Uraiah, God told him ‘didn;t I give you wives?” God said ”I gave you wives”. He told David. It means God doesn’t have a problem with David having multiple women.

Even Solomon. Even Abraham who is the father of Salvation, is it just one woman who gave birth to a child for him? Why are we now teaching women foolish things? In most cases you people will be telling ladies that it is only them their husbands will marry…It is not possible Sir.

Infact, research has shown that if a man is with only one woman, his penis will no longer work. Men who have several sexual partners do not easily suffer erectile dysfunction because the nature of men is that they love variety.”

She stated that women have to stop seeing themselves as failures because their husbands cheated on them.

Watch her speaking below