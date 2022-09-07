Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 7, 2022 – One of two brothers suspected of carrying out a mass stabbing attack in Canada settlement has been found dead while the other brother remains at large.

Siblings Damien and Myles Sanderson were charged with murdering 10 people and wounding 19 in a stabbing rampage that devastated an indigenous community in Saskatchewan on Sunday, September 4.

Damien Sanderson, 31, has been found dead on the James Smith Cree Nation said Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police at a news conference

His brother, Myles Sanderson, 30, ‘may have sustained injuries’ and may be seeking medical attention, she added.

Damien Sanderson’s injuries are not believed to be self-inflicted – and Myles is still on the run, police said.

A mother of two, a 77-year-old widower, a first responder, and a 14-year-old boy were the initial victims identified.

The siblings, who were described as armed and dangerous are the chief suspects in attacks on 29 people in 13 different locations on the James Smith Cree Nation on Sunday afternoon.

Myles Sanderson has been wanted since May when he stopped going to court-mandated visits with his parole officer. He disappeared while out on parole on a five year sentence for assault, robbery, mischief and making threats, according to Regina police chief, Evan Bray.

He was charged with three counts of murder in the first degree, one count of attempted murder and one count of breaking and entering.

Damien Sanderson was previously charged with one count of murder in the first degree, one count of attempted murder and one count of breaking and entering. But police confirmed that he’s now been found dead.

‘We know. We are confident that someone out there knows the whereabouts of these two and has information that would be valuable to the police,’ said Bray. ‘I urge you to get in touch with your local police service.’

The brothers fled in a black Nissan Rogue SUV which was spotted 200 miles south of the indigenous reserve.

‘This is my brothers’ vehicle that they took when they entered our home this morning in James Smith Cree Nation,’ a woman posted on Facebook, according to SkyNews Canada.

‘We (can’t) care less about the vehicle but let these monsters be caught.’

The brothers are believed to have stabbed the victims across 13 sites in the indigenous reserve and in the nearby village of Weldon, northeast of the city of Saskatoon.

The chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations suggested the stabbings could be drug-related, as it emerged that Myles was listed as ‘unlawfully at large’ by police in May.