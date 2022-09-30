Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 30, 2022 – Nation Media Group senior journalist, Oliver Mathenge, has moved on after reportedly breaking up with his wife Njeri Wamarite over infidelity.

The seasoned journalist is said to have parted ways with Njeri two years ago after he discovered that she was cheating on him with multiple men.

She had also turned into a heavy drinker and a wild party animal.

At one time, former Kiss 100 presenter, Andrew Kibe, shared a photo getting intimate with Oliver Mathenge’s wife in a nightclub, sparking a lot of reactions on social media.

The photo went viral and embarrassed Mathenge badly after he was trolled.

The youthful journalist has hinted that he has found a new woman to warm his heart after sharing a photo on a vacation and heaped praises on his unidentified new lover for making his life worth living.

“If early this year anyone told me that I would be this happy and content, I would have told them off very fast. But now, there is this amazingly beautiful woman, who is also my personal photographer, making this life worth it. Today, we celebrate life because God has been amazingly gracious to us in all ways,” he wrote.

