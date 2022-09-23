Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 23, 2022 – Heavyweight boxing champion, Oleksandr Usyk has given a brutal assessment of Anthony Joshua’s behaviour following their rematch in Saudia Arabia last month.

Usyk beat Joshua in September 2021 and then beat him again in August 2022 to claim the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles.

Joshua reacted angrily to the loss by taking two of Usyk’s belts and throwing them over the ropes before engaging in bitter verbal abuses with some of the Ukrainian’s team members.

AJ stormed out of the ring and started to head back to his dressing room, before changing his mind and returning to the ring.

He then took the microphone and gave a bizarre, yet passionate, speech.

After the match, Usyk claimed that he was not bothered by Joshua’s post-fight antics, but has now come out to blast Joshua.

Asked for his thoughts on Joshua’s post-fight meltdown during an interview on his USYK17 YouTube channel.

“You know, I thought, ‘What a poor fool’,” he replied.

“I thought, ‘Why should you be doing that?’ He reminded me of a little boy who wanted to play with the ball, but it was taken away from him.

“So, he decided to throw it over the neighbour’s fence. But the ball landed next to a fierce dog, so was it such a smart decision in the end?”