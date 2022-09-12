Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 12, 2022 – National Reconstruction Alliance (NRA) Party Leader Okiya Omtatah, has come clean on betraying Raila Odinga’s Azimio for President-elect William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

This is after he voted along with Kenya Kwanza during the election of Amason Kingi as Senate Speaker.

During an interview on Spice FM, Omtatah ruled out joining the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

The Busia Senator explained that his party only resolved to support the government in upholding the rule of law and abiding by the Constitution while executing its mandate.

He argued that his party ideologies did not align with those of Kenya Kwanza compelling it to remain independent.

Omtatah further clarified that NRA did not enter into any agreement with Azimio la Umoja. According to the renowned activist, his party only supported Raila Odinga’s candidature.

“We are going to work with the government of the day where it is faithful to the laws and Constitution of Kenya. And we are not joining Kenya Kwanza, he stated.

“After discussing with my party members, we have agreed we maintain our autonomy. This is where we stand. If Azimio has an agenda that serves the country, we will support it,” Omtatah added.

Further, Omtatah defended his decision to vote for Kenya Kwanza’s Amason Kingi, saying he had no choice but to vote for him after Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka of Raila Odinga’s Azimio withdrew his candidature.

Besides, he argued, Kingi met all the thresholds outlined by the senate clerk and thus deserved his support.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.