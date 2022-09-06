Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Our client is an Employee Experiential Agency that develops people-centered and growth-focused experiences for their client’s workforce. They seek to hire an Office and Events Administrator who will exemplify the company’s values. The individual will be responsible for providing administrative and operational support and coordinating events.

Roles and Responsibilities:

Develop and implement office policies, set up office procedures and standards

Support company operations by maintaining office systems and supervising staff

Maintain records and document filing system

Have oversight over-running projects and apprise management on the same

Oversee office maintenance, mailing, shipping, supplies, equipment, bills and errands

Manage office expenditure, petty cash, monitor and maintain office supplies inventory

Prepare the office budget, record expenditures, analyze variances, and initiate corrective actions

Review and approve office supply acquisitions

Manage executives’ schedules, calendars, and appointments

Manage office correspondence, complaints and queries

Coordinate events and ensure clients are updated and briefed on the status of events

Provide administrative and operational support to the office and team

Source and book suitable venues for Team Building activities and other client Events

Coordinate all event logistics (venue, invitations, food, drinks etc.)

Maintain and promote a safe and injury/accident-free working environment

Required Specifications

The ability to work efficiently under pressure

Attention to detail, excellent organizational and time management skills

Bachelor’s degree in business administration/management, events management or any relevant and related field

Proactive, resourceful and able to solve problems and provide solutions

Possess outstanding communication skills (both oral and written).

Must have exceptional customer service skills, great interpersonal abilities and emotional intelligence

Advanced knowledge of MS Office, and possess basic accounting skills.

Ability to lead and manage and work with a team

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants are invited to email their CVs to Fanisi HR Solutions at jobs@fanisi.net by Saturday 10th September 2022 with the subject line ‘Office and Event Admin’. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.