Office Administrative & Operations Manager
Reports to: General Manager
Our client, a building materials manufacturer is seeking to recruit an Administrative & operations manager in Nairobi. The ideal candidate will manage all administrative and operations dockets, liaise with suppliers as well as provide support to various departments. He /She should be a great team player, possess excellent interpersonal skills, and reliable.
Key Duties & Responsibilities
§ Oversee and supervise all the overall company’s administrative function
§ Manage general office admin correspondence
§ Handling interdepartmental administrative issues. He/ She will be Working closely with various departments to implement policies and procedures
§ Manage all outsourced services
§ Manage HR back-office operations, including compliance with all employment laws & regulations
§ Management of staff recruitment process and updating job requirements when required
§ Facilitate of training programs for employees.
§ Maintaining of employee records, welfare, payroll and benefits.
§ Managing the company’s payroll and leave system
§ Prepare and process statutory deductions and ensure that the relevant reports are prepared and dispatched on time.
§ Vendor Management- Prepare and maintain database of all vendors for the company
§ Manage all company systems by working closely with 3rd party consultants to ensure that the systems are operational at all times.
§ Handling company insurance program. The candidate will track the company’s insurance, initiating renewals and ensuring valuation of all company assets
§ Work closely with Finance Department Finance in verifying all incoming purchases and keep records
§ Liaise with the Production Team to ensure prompt availability of raw material and products required by the Department.
§ Management of company website including customer quarries from the website; regular content updates and monitoring Search Engine Operations
§ Manage company travel arrangements
§ Manage the company’s Health & Safety Program
Desired Skills
§ Excellent communication and customer experience skills
§ Strong organizational and administrative skills
§ Very good strategic and planning Skills
§ Good working knowledge of Kenya Labour Laws and Regulations
§ Strong attention to details
Minimum Qualification
§ Bachelor’s Degree in a Business related field
§ At least 5 years’ experience managing administrative functions in a fast paced company. Manufacturing experience highly preferred
§ A Working HR experience with professional HR qualifications highly desired.
§ Systems (HRIS), Microsoft Office Suite, especially Excel, and demonstrated skills in database management and record keeping
How to Apply
Send us your resume on careers@frank-mgt.com CC frank.vacancies@yahoo.com on or before Thursday 6th October 2022
