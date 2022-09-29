Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Office Administrative & Operations Manager

Reports to: General Manager

Our client, a building materials manufacturer is seeking to recruit an Administrative & operations manager in Nairobi. The ideal candidate will manage all administrative and operations dockets, liaise with suppliers as well as provide support to various departments. He /She should be a great team player, possess excellent interpersonal skills, and reliable.

Key Duties & Responsibilities

§  Oversee and supervise all the overall company’s administrative function

§  Manage general office admin correspondence

§  Handling interdepartmental administrative issues. He/ She will be Working closely with various departments to implement policies and procedures

§  Manage all outsourced services

§  Manage HR back-office operations, including compliance with all employment laws & regulations

§  Management of staff recruitment process and updating job requirements when required

§  Facilitate of training programs for employees.

§  Maintaining of employee records, welfare, payroll and benefits.

§  Managing the company’s payroll and leave system

§  Prepare and process statutory deductions and ensure that the relevant reports are prepared and dispatched on time.

§  Vendor Management- Prepare and maintain database of all vendors for the company

§  Manage all company systems by working closely with 3rd party consultants to ensure that the systems are operational at all times.

§  Handling company insurance program. The candidate will track the company’s insurance, initiating renewals and ensuring valuation of all company assets

§  Work closely with Finance Department Finance in verifying all incoming purchases and keep records

§  Liaise with the Production Team to ensure prompt availability of raw material and products required by the Department.

§  Management of company website including customer quarries from the website; regular content updates and monitoring Search Engine Operations

§  Manage company travel arrangements

§  Manage the company’s Health & Safety Program

Desired Skills

§  Excellent communication and customer experience skills

§  Strong organizational and administrative skills

§  Very good strategic and planning Skills

§  Good working knowledge of Kenya Labour Laws and Regulations

§  Strong attention to details

Minimum Qualification

§  Bachelor’s Degree in a Business related field

§  At least 5 years’ experience managing administrative functions in a fast paced company. Manufacturing experience highly preferred

§  A Working HR experience with professional HR qualifications highly desired.

§  Systems (HRIS), Microsoft Office Suite, especially Excel, and demonstrated skills in database management and record keeping

How to Apply

Send us your resume on careers@frank-mgt.com CC frank.vacancies@yahoo.com on or before Thursday 6th October 2022

