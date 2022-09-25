Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 25, 2022 – An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Senator has condemned Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after he said the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government will re-introduce the shamba system.

Speaking at a funeral in Baringo County on Saturday, Gachagua said that President William Ruto’s government will soon lift the moratorium imposed on the shamba system in public forests by the Jubilee regime.

“There was the shamba system where citizens were allowed to cultivate crops as they care for the trees, once the trees mature they move out,” Gachagua said.

“The shamba system will return. Just wait for a little for us to appoint a new Environment CS,” Gachagua added.

Commenting on social media, Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina condemned Gachagua’s statement and urged him to stop making silly roadside declarations.

Ledama said Gachagua will be sidelined by his boss, William Ruto, if he continues making declarations without consultations and dialogue.

“Someone should remind Gachagua that the decisions are made in the cabinet, not roadside declarations. He is too excited and will end up messing up and being sidelined by his boss,” Ole Kina stated.

