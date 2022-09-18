Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 18, 2022 – An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) politician has praised President William Ruto for nurturing young politicians.

In a tweet on Sunday, ODM senatorial candidate, Pius Kinuthia, said Ruto has already nurtured young politicians like Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa, South Mugirango MP, Sylvanus Osoro and Igembe South MP, John Mwirigi.

Kinuthia, who lost the Muranga senatorial race to United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Joe Nyutu, said the President nurtures young people because he knows the importance of nurturing young politicians.

“Young Politicians who first got elected in 2017 but President Ruto mentored them and grew them politically:1. Sylvanus Osoro 2. Ndindi Nyoro 3. Didmus Barasa 4. KJ 5. Paul Mwirigi.Ruto understands the consequences of nurturing young politicians. Times are changing,” Kinuthia wrote on his Facebook page.

Kinuthia’s statement seems to be directed to ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, who always supports old people like his brother Dr. Oburu Odinga and his sister Ruth Odinga.

