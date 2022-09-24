Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 24, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM is on the verge of implosion following the ongoing internal wrangles that have threatened the very existence of the party.

This is after Embakasi East MP Babu Owino threatened to leave the party if he will not be given the Chairmanship of the Parliamentary Accounts Committee (PAC), a seat that ODM Chairman and Nominated MP John Mbadi also wants.

Mbadi argued that he is the most senior member of ODM and should be given the chairmanship of PAC.

However, most members of the party are of different opinions, arguing that Mbadi should be content with being nominated and should let others lead as he follows; something that has infuriated the former Suba MP.

Raila has since written to Speaker Moses Wetangula, urging him to ignore the wrangles in ODM as far as the Azimio-One Kenya lineup for Parliament is concerned.

However, Mbadi has termed Raila’s letter, which was delivered to Wetangula by Suna East MP Junet Mohammed, as a waste of time.

He also questioned Raila’s wisdom in hurrying to write to Wetangula about the lineup when he has not yet resolved Babu Owino’s concern.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.