Friday, September 16, 2022 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Communication Director, Philip Etale, has cleared the air about the meeting between Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Friday in Mombasa.

In photos that have gone viral, Raila was seen engaged in a serious talk with Gachagua in the VIP boardroom at Moi International Airport Mombasa.

The photos sparked mixed reactions forcing Etale to clarify on the purpose of the meeting.

In a post on his Twitter page, Etale said the two bumped into each other at the airport and there was nothing serious they discussed.

“These two leaders @TheODMparty leader @Raila Odinga and DP Rigathi Gachagua bumped into each other at the VIP lounge of the Moi International Airport, Mombasa as they awaited their flight back to Nairobi.

“As gentlemen, they greeted each other.” Etale wrote on his Twitter page.

The meeting comes at a time Raila Odinga has vowed to organize 1 million people to march to the Supreme Court to protest the upholding of President William Ruto’s victory during the August 9th presidential election.

Raila maintained the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) bungled the election and the apex court erred in law when it upheld Ruto’s victory.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.