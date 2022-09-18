Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 18, 2022 – The chairman of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party, John Mbadi, has accused his party leader, Raila Odinga of betraying leaders who have been loyal to him for the last two decades.

This is after Raila Odinga selected Ugunja Member of Parliament Opiyo Wandayi as the man who will be the Minority Leader in the 13th Parliament.

Mbadi was competing with Wandayi but Raila Odinga supported the latter.

Kathiani lawmaker Robert Mbui will deputize Wandayi.

Raila, who represents the Azimio La Umoja Movement, also picked Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohammed as Chief Whip and nominated MP Sabina Chege as his deputy.

In protest, Mbadi, nominated to Parliament by ODM, stated Raila has betrayed his loyal lieutenants who are always ready to take a bullet for him.

“I am disappointed by the decision of my party leader and the coalition. I never thought that this is how loyalty is rewarded.

“I am not taking this lying down,” Mbadi told a local daily on Sunday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.