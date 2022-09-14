Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, September 14, 2022 – Well-known city gold fraudster, Kevin Obia, was among the guests invited to State House for a luncheon after Ruto was sworn in.

The flashy fraudster and wash wash gang leader shared a photo entering the ‘house on the hill’ like a boss.

“Enter like a boss,” he captioned the photo.

Obia has several cases in court related to fraud.

Last year, he was found guilty of defrauding an Australian national of Sh13.7 million in a fake gold scam.

Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi handed the accused a one-year prison sentence or pay a fine of Sh300, 000.

He paid the fine and is now hobnobbing with the high and mighty.

He was also spotted at the VVIP section when Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja was being sworn in.

Outgoing Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i had warned Kenyans that the incoming Government of President Ruto will be full of wash wash conmen and leaders of questionable character.

See the photo of the notorious gold fraudster entering State House like a boss.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.