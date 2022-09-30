Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 30, 2022 – A 24-year-old Nigerian man has lashed out at Netizens for wishing him bad luck in his union with a white woman twice his age.

The middle-aged man, identified as Suleiman Isah, exchanged vows with Janice, a 48-year-old American woman, in 2020.

Suleiman first saw Janine on Instagram and decided to slide into her DM.

Initially, the American lady assumed him and thought he was a scammer.

He kept pestering her with messages and after some time, they started talking.

They later became friends and then fell in love before getting married.

The couple has been flaunting their love on social media, attracting a backlash from a section of Netizens because of their age gap.

Suleiman defended his marriage and vowed to love Janice until death.

Below are photos of the couple.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.