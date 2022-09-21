Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 21 September 2022 – Self-proclaimed President of Single Mothers, Esther AKoth alias Akothee, is considering getting married after falling in love with a white man of Italian origin.

The mother of five took to social media and posted photos of her new lover and described him as the ‘king that was missing in her life’

She said the Italian hunk has given her a reason to want to settle down and become a submissive wife.

“A wonderful morning from Rongo spa, off to Ruma park I dint know my village could become a paradise. The king was missing in action.

“I can now say my life is complete and ready to settle. Ready to be a wife, a submissive one,” she wrote.

Akothee has in the past dated several men both local and foreign but most of her relationships don’t last for long.

Below are photos of her new lover, whom she wants to spend the rest of her life with.

