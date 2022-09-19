Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 19, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua took charge of the country as President William Ruto jetted out to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in the United Kingdom scheduled for today before heading to the United Nations General Assembly in the US.

The plane carrying the Head of State left the country around 10 am yesterday and arrived on the same day in London.

While the president is away, the no-nonsense Rigathi Gachagua will take over the day-to-day running of government courtesy of being Ruto’s Principal Assistant.

Already some people are panicking about being under Gachagua’s leadership due to his abrasive nature.

The no-nonsense former District Officer has already proved that he will not entertain nonsense from anyone after he took former President Uhuru Kenyatta head on during his inauguration, where he attacked him in the full glare of visitors as the ex-president watched in disbelief.

Gachagua will now be receiving intelligence reports in the next 3 days when Ruto will be away.

After the burial of Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle, Ruto will head to the United States, where he will hold several meetings with world leaders and also meet International Monetary Fund (IMF) senior officials.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.