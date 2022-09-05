Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 5, 2022 – Deputy President-elect Rigathi Gachagua has incited the police against Azimio candidate Raila Odinga.

This is after he told them to blame Raila for the delayed increment of their salaries.

Speaking during an interdenominational church service at Lamudiarc High School Grounds in Nakuru yesterday, Gachagua assured the police that Kenya Kwanza Alliance will deliver on its promise to increase the officers’ salaries.

He noted that the plans have been delayed by Raila’s petition challenging William Ruto’s victory in the August 9 polls.

He told the congregation that he was forced to address the issue after some officers approached him about the issue.

According to Gachagua, Raila should take the blame for delaying the swearing-in of the Kenya Kwanza Government.

“Some officers within the congregation approached me asking about our salary review pledge. They told me we have 71 days to deliver on our promise. But I want to tell you to start counting the 100 days when we are sworn into office,” he said.

“The person who has delayed the process is Raila Odinga. If he had not filed a case in court we would have been sworn in,” he added.

Ruto and Gachagua have promised to overhaul the Kenya Police Service within 100 days and restore dignity to the officers.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party leaders also have plans to change the police uniform.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.