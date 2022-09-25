Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 24 September 2022 – Paul Okoye has responded after a video of him kissing a female fan during a recent performance surfaced.

The married father-of-two recently locked lips with a lady standing close to the stage at his concert in the Royal Herbert Hall, London.

People reacted by accusing him of disrespecting his wife, Lola Omotayo.

He has now responded on Twitter.

He wrote:

“On stage! I throw my clothes, shoes, and even throw good and passionate kisses. No one in my family is complaining. Why e dey pain you?”