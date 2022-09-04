Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 4, 2022 – The National Police Service (NPS) has sent a message to Kenyans ahead of the Monday verdict by the Supreme Court.

In a statement, Acting Inspector General of Police Noor Gabow asked Kenyans to avoid gathering at the Supreme Court on Monday and follow the proceedings from the comfort of their homes, saying access to the Supreme Court will be limited.

Gabow said that roads leading to the Supreme Court will remain closed and traffic police will be deployed to direct traffic around the court premises.

“We wish to advice the general public to avoid gathering at the Supreme Court during the Ruling, or congregating in public gatherings, but follow the proceedings from the comfort of their homes. Access to the Supreme Court shall be limited to the public, and all roads leading to the court premises shall remain closed,” read part of Gabow’s statement.

He asked Kenyans not to panic as the Supreme Court will give a fair verdict on the presidential petition.

Gabow urged Kenyans to remain calm and peaceful, further advising them not to move from their homes in fear of anticipation of chaos.

“As the National Police Service, we have taken all the necessary steps and measures to enhance security in all parts of the country, including all critical infrastructure. The public should not therefore panic and migrate from their homes or ordinary places of residence in fear and anticipation of chaos,” Gabow stated.

