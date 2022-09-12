Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, September 12, 2022 – President-elect William Rut visited State House, Nairobi on Monday afternoon, where he met outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ruto arrived at State House a few minutes after 4 pm and was welcomed by Uhuru, with a firm handshake.

The President-elect was accompanied to the event by his wife Rachel Ruto, who met their hosts, Uhuru and his wife Margaret Kenyatta.

This is the first meeting since Kenyans went to the polls.

The two leaders are, thereafter, expected to address the nation from the State House after holding a conversation.

Not many Kenyans expected this because Uhuru was supporting Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, who was defeated by Ruto in last month’s presidential election.

Here is a video of President-elect William Ruto meeting Uhuru, who is set to retire to Ichaweri once Ruto is sworn in as President on Tuesday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, President-elect William Ruto meet at State House in Nairobi pic.twitter.com/DJn7uGV8tE — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) September 12, 2022

The Kenyan DAILY POST