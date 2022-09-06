Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 06 September 2022 – A Twitter user has narrated how 3 Kenyan ladies were duped by a Nigerian man they met in a club.

The man lured them to his apartment and promised to give them Sh 100,000 after sex.

However, things went south after they met 7 other men in the apartment naked, waiting to ‘chew’ them mercilessly.

Read the Twitter thread.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.