Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday, 06 September 2022 – A Twitter user has narrated how 3 Kenyan ladies were duped by a Nigerian man they met in a club.
The man lured them to his apartment and promised to give them Sh 100,000 after sex.
However, things went south after they met 7 other men in the apartment naked, waiting to ‘chew’ them mercilessly.
Read the Twitter thread.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>