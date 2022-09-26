Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 26 September 2022 – A 24-year-old man who was shot 36 times in broad daylight in Utawala had a criminal record.

The deceased, Kevin Obiya, was accosted by an unknown number of gunmen as he met a lady believed to be his former wife.

The lady was abducted and abandoned at Fedha Estate in Embakasi.

It is now emerging that Kevin had sought to establish the whereabouts of his elder brother Alfred Ouma, 29, who was picked up from his house at Maji Mazuri in Mwiki by heavily armed men.

About six heavily armed men went to Alfred’s house where they were captured on CCTV torturing and harassing him.

One of the gunmen was heard asking him where he had put the gun.

Alfred was picked up from his house on Thursday night while his younger brother Kevin died in a hail of bullets the following day.

Kevin planned to visit Kasarani police station to establish if his brother was there.

The family of the deceased brothers alleged that they ran matatu businesses.

They reportedly owned two matatus besides working as conductors.

However, it is believed that they were involved in criminal activities.

Below is a photo of the two brothers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.