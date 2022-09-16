Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 16 September 2022 – Vocal Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, is a happy man after a Boda Boda rider from Murang’a was nominated as a Member of the County Assembly on the UDA party.

Nyoro said that he spotted the young man two years ago and decided to hold his hand.

He described him as sharp and articulate.

This is what he wrote on his Facebook page.

Of all the things we have done as UDA fraternity, the nomination of Tony Marubu as an MCA in Murang’a is among the greatest. He is a Boda Boda rider in Kiharu, specifically at Mukuyu (Mugoiri Junction), Kiria and Ndutumi stages. He comes from Ndutumi, Mugoiri Ward in Kiharu.

We noticed him around 2 years ago in our usual work activities. He came out as sharp and articulate. Called him to the office and enquired about him. He told me he had scored C+ but was unable to proceed to College. We were willing to sponsor him for a Teaching Course but in the course of making it happen, he is now an MCA.

Congratulations Manucho. You are an inspiration to many young people especially in the Boda Boda Sector. Wishing you the best as you represent the Youth of Murang’a in the County Assembly.

