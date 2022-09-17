Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 17, 2022 – Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, has been accused of shortchanging a lady identified as Jacky Wa Muchoki from Nyeri, who tirelessly popularized the UDA party in Nyeri County and spent her own resources to campaign for Ruto.

Jacky was supposed to be nominated in the county assembly of Nyeri for her efforts but Nyoro forwarded his sister’s name to be gazetted.

Nyoro’s sister Agnes Wanjiru, who hails from Kiharu, did nothing to popularize the party, yet her name is appearing on the list of those who are supposed to be nominated in the County Assembly of Nyeri on the UDA party.

UDA supporters from the Nyeri region have camped on social media to air their grievances.

They are urging Rigathi Gachagua to intervene and the nomination slot given to Jacky.

Below are social media posts exposing Nyoro for shortchanging Jacky.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.