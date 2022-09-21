Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 21, 2022 – Narok County Senator, Ledama Ole Kina, has finally admitted that Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, was defeated by President William Ruto in a free and democratic election.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Ledama, who is among Azimio leaders who have been going around claiming that the August 9th Presidential election was not free and fair, said after soul-searching and asking himself a lot of questions, he has finally realized Kenya is a democracy and the August 9th election was transparent, free and fair.

He also said when in the denial phase he was asking himself why Raila Odinga lost to Ruto yet he had government machinery and also asked himself why former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government deployed military personnel to act as National Intelligence Service(NIS) officers to trail some candidates instead of ‘fixing’ the elections.

Ledama said after asking himself many questions, he concluded that Kenya is a true democracy and the right candidate won the August 9th presidential election.

“Did we lose our elections because it was designed to be so? or was it just a hard sell? I am still pondering we had the system so they say! Why did they deploy military personnel to act as NIS to trail candidates everywhere we went instead of “fixing” the elections?,” Ole Kina asked

“My only conclusion is that Kenya is a true democracy!” Ole Kina added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.