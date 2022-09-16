Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 16, 2022 – A video has been shared online showing 3 young men undergoing excruciating pain while visiting a shrine for wealth.

The video shows three naked men, all with blood running down their face and body, as a native doctor conducts the rituals.

One of the men, with his hair styled in locs, is seen shaking visibly.

The men each had a calabash in their hands and the content of the calabash was set on fire.

Despite how hot the calabash got in their bare hands, the men were admonished not to drop the hot calabash.

The man with dreadlocks is heard crying out in pain from the heat of the calabash.

It is not clear where exactly it happened, though the men are heard speaking pidgin English with a strong Nigerian accent in the video.

Watch below.