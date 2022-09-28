Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 28, 2022 – Nairobi County Senator, Edwin Sifuna, has urged Azimio One Kenya Alliance Members of Parliament to reject President William Ruto’s cabinet line-up because a majority of them are criminals.

On Tuesday, Ruto unveiled cabinet nominees who will assist him in implementing the Kenya Kwanza Alliance manifesto.

The nominees must get the approval of the National Assembly to occupy their new offices

In a tweet after Ruto unveiled his cabinet, Sifuna, who is also Orange Democratic Movement secretary general, challenged Azimio lawmakers to ensure they reject all criminals who are Cabinet nominees.

“If our colleagues in the National Assembly stay true to their oath to uphold and defend the Constitution, more than half of those criminals proposed should not make it to Cabinet,” Sifuna tweeted on Tuesday evening.

Sifuna is among senior Azimio officials who are still nursing wounds after Azimio presidential candidate, Raila Odinga lost the August 9th Presidential election.

