Friday, September 30, 2022 – A man is counting losses after his girlfriend reportedly torched down his house after they broke up.

She is said to have committed the crime while he was away for work.

He returned home from work, only to find all his household items burnt.

The victim reported the matter to the police, leading to his girlfriend’s arrest.

She is yet to be arraigned in court after being given ‘police cash bail’

Below are photos that the victim shared showing the damage caused by his girlfriend.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.