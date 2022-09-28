Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 28 September 2022 – The six armed gunmen who abducted 29-year-old Alfred Odhiambo from his house in Kasarani, are said to have abducted a pregnant woman, identified as Everlyn Nduku.

According to sources, the gunmen went to China Ndogo Plaza apartments in Kasarani, where Nduku resides, a few hours after abducting Odhiambo and conducted a search.

They then bundled her into a white land cruiser.

Neighbours who witnessed the incident revealed that the armed gunmen had covered their faces with pieces of clothes.

“They had covered their face and it was very hard to tell who they were. They also checked inside her house as if they were searching for something before they left,” a neighbour said.

From Nduku’s place, the gunmen drove straight to Mihang’o in Utawala where they shot Kevin Otieno’s 36 times before they left.

Nduku has been missing since she was abducted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.