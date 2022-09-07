Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 7, 2022 – Renowned Political Strategist, Prof Peter Kagwanja, has revealed why he supported Azimio Leader Raila Odinga despite his heart bleeding for President-elect William Ruto.

Speaking during an interview, Kagwanja disclosed that he supported Raila for fear of breaking his family.

Kagwanja, who is the Energy CS Monicah Juma’s husband, said he decided not to support William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza openly because he feared being in the ‘Opposition’.

Kagwanja, who admitted many people support Azimio out of duress, said in his case, he could not go to Ruto’s side, yet his wife was in Uhuru’s Cabinet.

“Some of us were in Azimio because we could not go to the opposition. I was with Muturi but my wife is in the Cabinet and I do not want to break up my family because I have gone to the opposition,” he said.

He concurred with Ruto’s recent remarks that there was minimal freedom of choice regarding which side one could support.

“This point by William Ruto there were people in Azimio who were there because they were coerced; it is absolutely true,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.