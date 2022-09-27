Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 27 September 2022 – 64-year-old “30 Rock” alum, Alec Baldwin has thanked his family for keeping him alive over the last year after the fallout of the accidental shooting on the set of “Rust” in October 2021.

Alec who welcomed his seventh child with Hilaria Baldwin last week, noted that lots of changes are coming and his family is the reason he’s living.

He wrote;

“My heart has been broken a thousand times this past year. And things in my life May never be the same.

“Lots of changes coming. But my family has kept me alive. They are my reason for living. And @hilariabaldwin, too.”

Alec’s post featured several snaps of his growing brood of kids, including Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, and Lucia, 1.

The actor was sued for negligence in November 2021 by crew members of the western flick, “Rust,” after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed with a loaded prop gun.

The cinematographer’s family then filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Alec two months later.

Most recently, First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said she may charge up to four people in conjunction with the shooting, including Alec.